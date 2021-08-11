Cancel
Campbell County, VA

Authorities ask for public’s help finding stolen trailer reportedly stolen in Campbell County

By Gary Boyer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Deputies in Campbell County are on the lookout for a trailer that was reportedly taken from the Spring Hill section of the county. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, they are asking for the public’s help in finding a black box trailer that contained various sporting and personal items in including kayaks, hunting and fishing equipment.

