It’s a lighter day in the hockey world, there is a little NHL free agent news, not much on the NHL trade front, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t get to watch a little hockey on Tuesday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Dicks Sporting invited the media to the Willie O’Ree Academy practice at UPMC Lemieux Complex. The academy’s purpose is to provide opportunity and mentorship to black youth players in the Pittsburgh area. P.O. Joseph was the surprise guest instructor and flew in just for the occasion.