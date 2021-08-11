Following Jazz Fest Cancellation, More COVID Measures Could Be on the Way for New Orleans
For the second year in a row, organizers behind the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival have canceled the world-renowned music, food, and cultural event at the Fairgrounds, citing the “exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region.” Jazz Fest announced that the festival would no longer take place this October as scheduled on Sunday, August 8, about a week after tickets for the Rolling Stones’s October 13 performance went on sale.nola.eater.com
