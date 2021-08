Ah, California. Land of Phantom Planet’s foretold arrival, home to singing raisins, and cradle of the marquee pennant race of the 2021 MLB season. Back in April, we thought we were in for a two-team NL West race that could not have been any simpler or better scripted. From one corner came the Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, winners of three of the past four NL pennants and the past eight NL West division titles. The Dodgers are the richest club in the sport, and one of the best organized, with a roster festooned with the biggest stars of the 2010s: Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, and so on.