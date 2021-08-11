Cancel
NFL nixes Texans' attempt to end training camp, limit media access

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans told reporters who cover the team that Wednesday would be the last day of training camp and they would switch to regular-season mode Thursday, two days before the first preseason game at Green Bay. The change would mean media limitations would go into effect, but there was one...

