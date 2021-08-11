Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

'Best meteor shower of the year' | When to see the Perseids peak

weareiowa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — One of the year's most exciting celestial shows is about to put on an impressive display. The Perseid meteor shower has been active since late July, but the best chance for seeing them this year will start the night of Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to NASA. It's long...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteors#Perseids#Earthsky#Meteor Estimator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Curiosity rover finds cute little rock 'lizard' on Mars

It's a lizard, it's a cat, it's a … whimsical Martian rock!. The Mars Curiosity rover recently got a glimpse of this cute little rock feature in Gale Crater, where the rover has been exploring since 2012. The tiny textured arch is only about 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) tall, but its idiosyncratic shape had mission scientists excited.
AstronomyScientific American

Massive Machines Are Bringing Giant Exoplanets Down to Earth

About 25 years ago astronomers kicked off what would come to be called the “exoplanet revolution” with the discovery of the first alien world orbiting another sunlike star. As the pace of discovery quickened and new data came pouring in, it became clear that the cosmos is awash in planets—big planets, small planets, planets broiled by their stars or frozen in the outskirts of their systems and, overwhelmingly, planets that in size and orbit are unlike anything we have in the solar system. In the span of just a quarter-century, humankind went from knowing essentially no worlds beyond our solar system to having thousands in our catalogs. Yet even with all this progress, we still remain in the dark about the true nature of most of these worlds—and their possibilities for life. Absent some breakthrough in physics that allows practical interstellar travel, it appears unlikely we will ever visit any exoplanet, let alone several, so definitive answers to our fundamental questions about them have long seemed beyond our reach.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Scientists locate likely origin for the dinosaur-killing asteroid

The asteroid credited with the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is likely to have originated from the outer half of the solar system’s main asteroid belt, according to new research by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). Known as the Chicxulub impactor, this large object has an estimated width...
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA’s Dragonfly Mission That Will Send a Rotorcraft-Lander to Saturn’s Mysterious Titan Moon, Announces New Science Goals

NASA’s Dragonfly mission is set to launch in 2026 and arrive on Titan by 2034. The rotorcraft-lander will fly to various locations on Saturn’s mysterious moon looking for prebiotic chemical processes common on both Titan and Earth. This also marks the first time NASA will fly a multi-rotor vehicle for science on another planet. It has a total of eight rotors and flies like a large drone, taking full advantage of Titan’s dense atmosphere. Read more for two videos and the new science goals.
AstronomyPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing Peaks Tonight and Tomorrow

Every year about this time the Perseid meteor shower comes to visit us. Or does it? Maybe the meteor shower doesn't visit us at all, but we actually go visit it. Let me explain. There's a comet called the Swift-Tuttle. As you might imagine, it was discovered by a couple of fellows named Swift and Tuttle. That was back around 1862. This comment takes 133 years to orbit the sun just once. As you know, the earth goes around the Sun in just one year. So that gives you an idea of how much bigger the orbit is of the Swift-Tuttle comet. Every year during the Earth's trip around the Sun, we pass through the debris left behind by that comet. So the meteor shower doesn't come to us, we come to it! As the small pieces of dust and debris enter the Earth's atmosphere, they create beautiful streaks of light that some like to call falling stars. We're not expecting any clouds in our area, and that should make for great viewing anytime from 11 p.m. to dawn. If you don't want to be outside during those hours, you can actually watch the meteor shower on your phone! Click HERE for that information from space.com.
AstronomyCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Will Witness The Peak of The Perseid Meteor Shower This Week

The Charlotte region is currently witnessing the largest meteor shower of the year as the earth passes through the orbital path of Comet Swift-Tuttle, the parent of the Perseid meteor shower. According to NASA, stargazers could see up to 100 meteors an hour between midnight an dawn on August 11th,...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Perseids meteor shower 2021: When does celestial spectacle peak and where can I see it in UK?

The Perseid meteor shower is about to appear in the sky, giving fans of celestial spectaculars one of their biggest treats of the year.The shower appears in August every year, getting their name from the comet Perseus from which they appear to come from, and their bright sparkles from particles dropped by the comet Swift-Tuttle as they collide with Earth’s atmosphere.But while the annual event arrives regularly in summer, it looks set to be especially remarkable this year. The Moon is in its waxing crescent phase, and sets on time to leave behind a dark sky overnight as it...
AstronomyDiscovery

All Hail Ganymede, King of the Moons

Ganymede is big. Really big. With a diameter of over 3,000 miles, it’s the largest moon and the 9th largest object in the solar system (it’s wider even than the planet Mercury but less than half as massive). To give you some context, it’s wider than the continental United States.
AstronomyTechSpot

Astronomers discover a previously undetected feature of our Milky Way galaxy

Why it matters: Astronomers have discovered a previously undetected feature of our Milky Way galaxy – a group of young stars and star-forming gas clouds protruding from one of the galaxy’s iconic spiral arms “like a splinter poking out from a plank of wood.” With each subsequent discovery, we're slowly unraveling the secrets of the universe and learning more about how we came to be.
AstronomyPlanetary Society

JUICE, exploring Jupiter’s icy moons

The European Space Agency (ESA) is launching the JUICE spacecraft to study Jupiter and its three largest icy moons. JUICE will determine whether these moons host large oceans of water beneath their crusts. If any Jovian moon can support life, it will greatly expand our idea of habitable worlds. Why...
AstronomyPhys.org

Curiosity Mars rover explores a changing landscape

A new video rings in the rover's ninth year on Mars, letting viewers tour Curiosity's location on a Martian mountain. Images of knobbly rocks and rounded hills are delighting scientists as NASA's Curiosity rover climbs Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall (8-kilometer-tall) mountain within the 96-mile-wide (154-kilometer-wide) basin of Mars' Gale Crater. The rover's Mast Camera, or Mastcam, highlights those features in a panorama captured on July 3, 2021 (the 3,167th Martian day, or sol, of the mission).

Comments / 0

Community Policy