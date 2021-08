Despite corporate media and many politicians clamoring for more gun control measures, an inherent right continues to expand in much of the nation today. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals made Second Amendment history in July by expanding the right of those under 21 to purchase handguns. While the ruling doesn’t take immediate effect, and the Supreme Court may ultimately decide the issue, the federal court has jurisdiction over North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Maryland, and West Virginia. In 1968 a federal law restricted licensed handgun sales to anybody under 21.