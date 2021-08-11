Plain Language Results of DESTINY-Breast01 Clinical Study: CISCRP & OxfordPharmaGenesis Collaborate with Partners For Article in Future Oncology

NCCN Guidelines Add Zanubrutinib as Preferred Therapy for Waldenström Macroglobulinemia. Update guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) for Waldenström macroglobulinemia have added zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) as a preferred regimen. The NCCN Guidelines Version 1.2022 Waldenström Macroglobulinemia/Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma (WM/LPL) were updated to include zanubrutinib as a preferred regimen for the primary therapy of WM/LPL along with bendamustine/rituximab, bortezomib/dexamethasone/rituximab, ibrutinib ± rituximab, and rituximab/cyclophosphamide/dexamethasone. Preferred interventions are based on superior efficacy, safety, and evidence.1 Both zanubrutinib and ibrutinib ± rituximab are considered category 1 recommendations, which means they are based on high-level evidence and there is uniform NCCN consensus that the intervention is appropriate. The other therapies are all category 2A: based on lower-level evidence, but there is still uniform NCCN consensus that the intervention is appropriate.