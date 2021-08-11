Cancel
Public Health

Plain Language Results of DESTINY-Breast01 Clinical Study: CISCRP & OxfordPharmaGenesis Collaborate with Partners For Article in Future Oncology

Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

CISCRP (Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation), a first-of-its-kind nonprofit scaling education and awareness about clinical research participation, collaborated with Oxford PharmaGenesis, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on a plain language summary publication (PLSP) on the results of the DESTINY-Breast01 clinical trial. BOSTON...

www.chron.com

Houston Chronicle

Oncology Trial Complexity: New Tufts CSDD Research and Strategies to Optimize Study Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. New research from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development provides insights into the unique challenges associated with executing oncology clinical trials: complex scientific and operating design characteristics, more internal reviews, significantly longer cycle times, poorer recruitment and retention rates and higher numbers of protocol deviations and unplanned protocol amendments. Clinical teams need new strategies and solutions to address these unique challenges and optimize trial performance.
Houston Chronicle

Blood Pressure Monitoring Journal Publishes Clinical Study Results Validating the Accuracy of Biospectal OptiBP™

Cuffless, optical smartphone blood pressure solution, Biospectal OptiBP furthers Biospectal’s mission to democratize access and bring the power of remote patient monitoring to people and communities worldwide. SAN FRANCISCO and LAUSANNE, Switzerland (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Biospectal, the remote patient monitoring and biosensing software company, today announced the publication of...
CancerPhramalive.com

Positive Topline Results for Enhertu Study

On Monday, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca reported positive topline data from their head-to-head DESTINY-Breast-03 Phase III trial. The clinical study compared Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) to Genentech, Inc.(Roche)’s Kadcycla (trastuzumab emtansine) in HER2+ unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer patients who previously received trastuzumab and a taxane chemotherapy agent. Enhertu was found to be superior to the Kadcyla combination.
Posted by
TheStreet

Curebase, Adaptive Biotechnologies Announce Collaboration To Expand Clinical Study Access

SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (Nasdaq: ADPT), a biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced an ongoing research collaboration to broaden patient participation in Adaptive's clinical studies. The initial two studies of the partnership involve Adaptive's T-Detect™ diagnostic test. T-Detect™ is under development for multiple diseases translating the natural diagnostics capability of T-Cells into clinical practice.
CancerGenomeWeb

Sema4, Avera Health Collaborate on Precision Oncology Program

NEW YORK – Genetic testing and bioinformatics company Sema4 said on Wednesday that it is joining with Avera Health to create a data-driven precision medicine program for the healthcare system. The initiative, which will start with oncology, will apply Sema4's Centrellis cloud-based health intelligence platform to manage, structure, analyze, and...
cancernetwork.com

Studies Indicate Sluggish Return to Prepandemic Rates for Oncology Services

In the oncology sectors, topics of discussion about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic stretch beyond risks of infections in immunocompromised patients and vaccination concerns and have recently centered on the reduced number of oncologic services utilized since early 2020. In this issue of the journal ONCOLOGY®, research led by...
Phramalive.com

Merck’s VHL Drug Becomes First-Ever HIF-2α Inhibitor Approved in U.S.

Merck won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a first-of-its-kind oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor that is used to treat a rare genetic disease that causes benign and cancerous tumors in blood vessels associated with renal cell carcinoma. Merck’s Welireg won FDA approval for adult patients with...
MedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Medscape News

Dostarlimab Indication Broadened to All dMMR Solid Tumors

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has broadened the indication for dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli), a PD-1 blocking antibody, to include all recurrent or advanced mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors that have progressed during or after treatment in cases in which there are no satisfactory alternative options, according to new labeling.
Houston Chronicle

Oncology Physicians Network (OPN) Expands Clinical Trials Collaboration with Keck Medicine of USC

Expansion Agreement Facilitates Increased Clinical Trial Access for Community Oncology Patients. OPN Healthcare, Keck Medicine of USC and the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center have expanded a clinical trials program to provide patients of OPN network physician groups with access to clinical trials being conducted at USC. This agreement not only advances OPN patient community participation in clinical trials, but also improves the value of cancer care provided to OPN patients in this era of precision medicine.
StreetInsider.com

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Resulting from

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. -Study May Proceed Letter Received from FDA Under Investigator IND- -EBRIS plans to initiate Phase 2a trial in MIS-C in Q4 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children- -Translational evidence reported previously...
EurekAlert

Vitamin D may protect against young-onset colorectal cancer

BOSTON – Consuming higher amounts of Vitamin D – mainly from dietary sources – may help protect against developing young-onset colorectal cancer or precancerous colon polyps, according to the first study to show such an association. The study, recently published online in the journal Gastroenterology, by scientists from Dana-Farber Cancer...
ajmc.com

August 2021: Targeted Therapy & Immuno-Oncology

NCCN Guidelines Add Zanubrutinib as Preferred Therapy for Waldenström Macroglobulinemia. Update guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) for Waldenström macroglobulinemia have added zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) as a preferred regimen. The NCCN Guidelines Version 1.2022 Waldenström Macroglobulinemia/Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma (WM/LPL) were updated to include zanubrutinib as a preferred regimen for the primary therapy of WM/LPL along with bendamustine/rituximab, bortezomib/dexamethasone/rituximab, ibrutinib ± rituximab, and rituximab/cyclophosphamide/dexamethasone. Preferred interventions are based on superior efficacy, safety, and evidence.1 Both zanubrutinib and ibrutinib ± rituximab are considered category 1 recommendations, which means they are based on high-level evidence and there is uniform NCCN consensus that the intervention is appropriate. The other therapies are all category 2A: based on lower-level evidence, but there is still uniform NCCN consensus that the intervention is appropriate.
StreetInsider.com

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of MIS-C Resulting from COVID-19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced a collaboration with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, Italy (EBRIS) to study larazotide for the treatment of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Larazotide is a novel first-in-class tight junction regulator that the Company currently has in Phase 3 clinical development for adults with celiac disease.
cancernetwork.com

Standard of Care for First-Line Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Petros Grivas, MD, PhD; Guru P. Sonpavde, MD; Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD; and Neeraj Agarwal, MD, share their approach to frontline therapy for patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma and consider the impact of cisplatin eligibility. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Speaking about the treatment options for our patients, I’d like...
Posted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

