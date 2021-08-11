When Newborn Screening Catches a Deadly Genetic Disease
In partnership with Novartis Gene Therapies, Inc. While many will remember the second week of March as the last days before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown began across the country, Kathryn McBride will remember it as a monumental event for a different reason: the birth of her twins, Conor and Tierney. “They were born at 11 a.m.—my husband was at work and got there a minute before they were born,” she recounted. Though the babies were 34-week-old preemies, they were big (6.5 pounds) and their vital signs were good.www.fatherly.com
