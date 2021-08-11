Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Farmers Almanac Predicts A Wet & Cool September For Oklahoma & Texas

By Kelso
Posted by 
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year, September seems about the same. It's usually really hot and exceptionally dry. It's also the most miserable month in Oklahoma since that's when ragweed starts pollinating across the US, and every joke cold front seems to blow it through our parts down South. That's not to say we haven't had decent Septembers on record, but by and large, it's traditionally a miserable month in Southwest Oklahoma. Why in the world would Farmers Almanac grow the stones to say this year will be different?

1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Texas#Septembers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lawton, OKPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton Won’t Get A Break From Mowing This Summer

In the thirty-something years I've spent the summer in Southwest Oklahoma, I can only think of one or two years that it has been this wet. It's the middle of August, it's supposed to be so hot and dry that the grass stops growing until late September. What is up with Mother Nature this year?
Posted by
107.3 PopCrush

Five Must-See Oklahoma Museums

While we can only assume the new Lawton mask mandates and any further restrictions are likely to come the day after the mayoral election in September, let's go ahead and point out some of the more interesting places you should aim to visit before Pandemic: Part Two really hits us in the boring box. These are five Oklahoma museums everyone should take a walk through.
Texas StatePosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Dallas Gas Station Voted ‘Best Street Tacos In Texas’

If you've ever lived in or traveled through Texas, you know they take their tacos seriously. It's true, you can often find really good tacos pretty much anywhere around that enormous state, they're infinitely better the further South you go, but somehow, someway, a Dallas gas station has been crowned the title of "Best Street Tacos in Texas."
Oklahoma StatePosted by
107.3 PopCrush

The Need For Truckers Has Exploded In Oklahoma

Twenty years ago, the prospects for someone looking to get into the trucking and transportation industry was bleak. Like most professions around the turn of the century, there was an over-abundance of qualified personnel filling any and every open position, so much so, the value of one trucker over any other didn't exist. Pay was low, hours were long, the work was hard because if one didn't want to do the job, four more were lined up ready and waiting. Those times have changed as more people are seeking higher education now rather than the trades.
Lawton, OKPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

What Happened To The Lawton Motocross Track?

While I've only lived in Lawton for fifteen years, I remember coming here as a kid most Friday or Saturday nights throughout the summers. My family was a big motorcycle family. That's not to say the five of us all rode motorcycles... while mom was known to hop on a bike and bust out a sweet wheelie from time to time, I was the motorcycle kid in our house. But I can remember, at the one enormous extended family reunion they all put together, there was at least one hundred motorcycles lining the driveway at the farm. Even my great-grandma hopped on the back of my uncles Goldwing to take a spin around the country. Motorcycles were life when we were young.
Lawton, OKPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

What Lawton Really Needs is an Indoor Shooting Range

One of the most surprising things about Lawton, Fort Sill is the lack of having an indoor shooting range. With as big of a hunting and shooting community that we have it's crazy that we don't have one. Being able to enjoy the shooting sports, training and instruction regardless of what Mother Nature is up to would be a huge deal. How awesome would it be to have an indoor facility in Lawton, or just outside the city limits?

Comments / 0

Community Policy