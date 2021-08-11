Farmers Almanac Predicts A Wet & Cool September For Oklahoma & Texas

While I've only lived in Lawton for fifteen years, I remember coming here as a kid most Friday or Saturday nights throughout the summers. My family was a big motorcycle family. That's not to say the five of us all rode motorcycles... while mom was known to hop on a bike and bust out a sweet wheelie from time to time, I was the motorcycle kid in our house. But I can remember, at the one enormous extended family reunion they all put together, there was at least one hundred motorcycles lining the driveway at the farm. Even my great-grandma hopped on the back of my uncles Goldwing to take a spin around the country. Motorcycles were life when we were young.