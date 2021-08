The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. It is difficult to express the significant level of concern I have with the protection of Arizona citizens during this period of the surging delta variant. All available steps need to be taken to protect ourselves, and most importantly, our children who cannot yet receive the vaccine. Yet, our Arizona state legislators and governor appear to be doing the exact opposite of protecting us. The use of face masks is unequivocally beneficial for decreasing the spread of aerosolized virus, and should never have become a political issue. It is at all of our expense that political games have created an absurd law banning mask mandates.