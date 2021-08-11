Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

For Associations, Virtual Events Prove to be a Viable Option During COVID-19; However, Traditional Challenges of Understaffing, Revenue Generation Remain

Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today unveiled the findings of its 10th annual "Association Communications Benchmarking Report." The report analyzes survey data from senior staff members at North American trade associations, professional societies and association management companies, providing an inside look at how associations are navigating the impacts of COVID-19 on member engagement and communications, live and virtual events, staffing and the generation of non-dues revenue. The survey, which was fielded on March 30, 2021 and closed April 30, 2021, was completed by nearly 500 association executives.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nine Percent#Mclean#Prweb#North American#Covid#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Atlanta, GAmyasbn.com

How PrideStaff’s VP of Franchise Development Paula Pizarro is Tackling Workforce Challenges During COVID-19

Many small businesses in Atlanta and nationwide are enjoying growth as we come out of the pandemic. Businesses are investing in their growth, and customers are living their lives again and spending money. The big challenge now is finding enough workers to service all this pent-up demand. On this episode of Atlanta Franchise Today, host Leslie Kuban, expert franchise consultant, sits down with a very successful franchise in the staffing industry that’s helping to fill that gap. Paula Pizarro has over 40 years in the staffing industry and is the Vice President of Franchise Development for PrideStaff.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

6 challenges of being a gig worker during the COVID-19 pandemic

The gig economy, once associated mainly with musicians and artists, is stretching into more and more areas of the workforce. With the advent of tech platforms such as Uber, Airbnb and TaskRabbit, many of us have come to rely on gig workers to take us places, rent us rooms or take care of small tasks. Both the number and the type of workers employed in the gig economy has grown.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

For the 2nd Time, Call Center Sales Pro Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1514 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 312 Percent

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Call Center Sales Pro Inc. (CCSP) is No. 1514 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, reaching its peak position to date in the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Vertech Industrial Systems Claims Place on Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-growing Private Companies in America

Vertech Industrial Systems Ranks No. 3785 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 86 Percent. Vertech Industrial Systems, a leading provider of industrial automation and information solutions, announced today it ranked #3785 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. In past years, companies such as Yelp, LinkedIn, Intuit, Microsoft have gained early exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

SingleOps named to INC. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in North America

Award identifies SingleOps as the fastest-growing business management software in the green industry. SingleOps announced today the company’s inclusion on the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. SingleOps is the highest-ranked and fastest-growing business management software company in the green industry on the list.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

Acquisition complements NFP’s benefits capabilities and expands middle market expertise in company’s Southeast market. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

JP Morgan Chase making 2021 Corporate Challenge virtual amid spike in COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — JP Morgan Chase is canceling the in-person 2021 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge® in Rochester due to increases in COVID-19 cases. JP Morgan Chase announced the change Monday. As of Monday, Monroe County's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate for the county based on combined PCR and antigen test results was 4.3% and the 7-day average of new cases was 134.
Businessaithority.com

ClarityCX1 Announces The Launch Of The 1st Salesforce Industry Cloud B2B Strategic Account Management Solution Specifically Tailored For Multiple Vertical Markets

ClarityCX1 Ltd., an Industry Cloud SaaS company announced the launch of its CX1 solution on the Salesforce Lightning platform tailored for vertical industry B2B sales account teams. The first release of CX1™ will support customer-facing teams in the Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical sector followed by subsequent releases for Medical Devices, High-Tech/Manufacturing and Financial Services. The CX1™ Salesforce solution is designed to provide a repeatable way for B2B sales/account teams to engage with stakeholders more strategically regardless of the complexity of the customer environment.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

U.S.-Based FiteBac Presents in Germany for First Time at International Dental Show, IDS 2021, to Feature New Antimicrobial Additives for Dental Restorative Materials

COLOGNE, Germany (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. The Marietta, GA-based biotech company, FiteBac, announced it will present its new antimicrobial technology at the International Dental Show, IDS 2021, from September 22-25 in Cologne, Germany. Global dental manufacturers will be able to license the technology as an antimicrobial additive, which is already present in multiple FDA-cleared dental devices, for a superior approach to dentistry with antimicrobial protection.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy