Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

A Napping Corner in Hudson Square (That’s Also a Playscape and Lunch Spot)

By Diana Budds
Curbed
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the corner of Hudson and King Streets in Hudson Square, a new 80-foot-long electric-orange-and-red structure is straddling the sidewalk and the road. When I visited last Thursday afternoon, I saw a woman eating lunch at one of the built-in tables and a couple having coffee on a bench behind one of the street trees incorporated into the design. I immediately beelined to a hammock at the far end and plopped down into it. A nearby Con Ed worker walked up to me and said he’d wanted to sit in the hammock all day but had been too nervous to. After sitting down next to me, he said if I had arrived a couple of hours earlier, I’d have seen kids swinging on the bars and scrambling up and down the benches, which are covered in soft rubber and scratchy Astroturf and double as a playscape. Once we got up, the couple asked how the hammock was (answer: surprisingly relaxing for something on the street!) before stepping in themselves. It’s an experience I didn’t expect to have in Hudson Square, an area I tend to think of as a gridlocked on-ramp to the Holland Tunnel trying to remake itself into a new corporate hub.

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Square#Playscape#Design#Restorative Ground#The Urban Design Forum#Dot#Wip Collaborative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A 484-Square-Foot Amsterdam Apartment Has a Corner that Goes from WFH to DIY Spot

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am a copywriter, and my boyfriend, Pieter, is a photographer. He likes to hang photos on the walls as much as I enjoy showcasing my book collection; that’s why we agreed to stick to minimalism in our home. Our home is in the city center of Amsterdam, and it’s a roughly 45-square-meter one-bedroom apartment with a beautiful canal view.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

25 Spots for the Perfect Date in the Hudson Valley

Looking for new ideas to plan a perfect, romantic night? The Hudson Valley offers a wide variety of fun and romantic activities perfect for date night. From restaurants to nature walks, the Hudson Valley has plenty unique experience for you and your date. From nature walks to wineries to ax throwing, there are many spots to fulfill your date night needs. Whether you are looking for a restaurant for your first date or a special getaway for your anniversary, the Hudson Valley has it all. Filled with locations throughout the Hudson Valley, here is a list of the top 25 locations to help inspire the perfect date night.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Small Harlem Rental Transformed a Surprising Spot into a Home Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kim White is a makeup artist by trade and an interior design enthusiast all the time. She’s also a small space expert, as she demonstrated in her 296-square-foot studio apartment‘s amazing transformation that’s filled with smart storage ideas and tons of style. She recently got the opportunity to “step outside of my comfort zone and do something I’d never done before — decorate someone else’s apartment,” she writes. “The experience was challenging and rewarding. I hope to have the chance to do it all over again.”
Real EstateCurbed

A Bay Ridge House With an Italian Villa Feel (Wine Grotto Included)

Price: $5,500,000 (monthly taxes: $1,843) Specs: 6 beds, 3.5 baths, approximately 4,650 square feet. Street view: Large Arts & Crafts and Colonial homes sitting on elevated lots, set back from sidewalks lined with mature trees. Closest train: R at 86th Street. 5-minute walking radius: “The Gingerbread House” (the most famous...
New York City, NYCurbed

How I Greened My Prewar Apartment (It Wasn’t Easy)

Most New Yorkers live in small apartments and don’t drive, two of the most important factors that make cities so climate-friendly. Just by living as New Yorkers, we cut our carbon footprints by around 50 percent, compared to the average suburban household. For this, many of us congratulate ourselves. But...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Volunter: North Beach Cleanup at Washington Square Park (SF)

Help us cleanup North Beach! Meet at the NE corner of Washington Square Park (Stockton St and Filbert St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for refreshments and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this Google Form (https://forms.gle/TdSM6vANtyB1KwRMA) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

For $36 Total, My Roommates and I Built a Custom IKEA Closet in Our Hallway

In New York City, there’s no such thing as the perfect apartment. Maybe you’re in your dream neighborhood, but the floors are so slanted that your table wobbles. Or perhaps you have a terrace with enough space for a vegetable garden, but the nearest train is a 15-minute walk. Or maybe you’re like me, and the location and space are everything you’ve ever hoped for—plus a 6-foot-tall window in the shower—but there’s not a single closet to be found.
Seattle, WAcapitolhillseattle.com

Coming soon above Capitol Hill’s Broadway: Dorothy’s Piano Bar and Cabaret

Capitol Hill’s only vegan metal bar is becoming a piano lounge. Dorothy’s Piano Bar and Cabaret is ready to settle down from a roving tour of Seattle’s LGBTQ nightlife scene for a permanent home on Broadway in the former home of the Highline, the second floor bar infamous for mixing booze and kitchen fare including Satan Fingers, deep-fried seitan strips served like dive bar chicken strips:
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

MoMA Design Store's Fall-Ready "Team MoMa" Collection Just Launched

MoMa Design Store has been semi-active this Summer with product initiatives as it’s aligned with MEDICOM TOY for a “Starry Night” BE@RBRICK team-up and linked with PANGAIA and Takashi Murakami for a collaborative apparel. And as the warm weather season starts to enter into its latter half, it’s reverting back to its inline offerings and introducing the latest “Team MoMa” apparel collection.
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

Online Design Marketplace The Invisible Collection Opens a Pop-Up in the Hamptons

You can’t swing a chair in the Hamptons these days without hitting a design gallery. Jeff Lincoln Art + Design regularly showcases pieces from the likes of Rogan Gregory and the Haas Brothers, and Frampton Co. has its “Barn” rotating exhibition space. Meanwhile, newcomers like Selavy are bringing even more collectible furniture to the tony vacation spot with a line that includes rare pieces from Lalanne and Nakashima. Now the Invisible Collection is adding its name to that ever-growing list, if only temporarily. The digital designer furniture marketplace can now be shopped IRL at a Southampton pop-up through September 6. It...
Real EstatePosted by
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $55 Million Long Island Compound Straight Out of ‘The Great Gatsby’

It could have come straight off the pages of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece The Great Gatsby. Now listed for $55 million, this Roaring Twenties compound on New York’s fabled Long Island Gold Coast has everything the dapper namesake of that story could ever desire. Built in 1928, the eight-acre, three-home estate known as Three Bridges overlooks Long Island Sound and features 18 bedrooms and 32 bathrooms in an astonishing 60,000 square feet of interior space. Among the maize of rooms, you’ll find a lavish ballroom, a dining room lined in purple lapis with an ornate colored-glass ceiling, and dazzling living spaces. The...
New York City, NYEater

Brook, a New York-Style Slice Shop, Touches Down in Verdun

It wasn’t long ago that Montrealers would grumble over the short supply of quality slice shops in the city, the kinds of spots found in New York City that dole out pizza by the extra-large wedge, for an unapologetically practical, but still delicious grab-and-go meal. Then, in 2015, came along pizza counter Adamo in St-Henri, and since then a number of other spots, including Pizza Toni in the Mile End, Pizza Bouquet in La Petite-Patrie, and the now city-wide outposts of Slice + Soda, all operating in that by-the-slice tradition. Now, Montrealers have one more option: Brook.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Gunman opens fire in Times Square, striking famed TKTS booth

A gunman opened fire in Times Square early Tuesday — striking the window of the famed TKTS booth, according to police sources. The suspect sprayed bullets just after 4 a.m. on West 48th Street near Broadway, authorities said. One round struck the rear window of the ticket-booth counter at West...

Comments / 0

Community Policy