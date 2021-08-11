A Napping Corner in Hudson Square (That’s Also a Playscape and Lunch Spot)

On the corner of Hudson and King Streets in Hudson Square, a new 80-foot-long electric-orange-and-red structure is straddling the sidewalk and the road. When I visited last Thursday afternoon, I saw a woman eating lunch at one of the built-in tables and a couple having coffee on a bench behind one of the street trees incorporated into the design. I immediately beelined to a hammock at the far end and plopped down into it. A nearby Con Ed worker walked up to me and said he’d wanted to sit in the hammock all day but had been too nervous to. After sitting down next to me, he said if I had arrived a couple of hours earlier, I’d have seen kids swinging on the bars and scrambling up and down the benches, which are covered in soft rubber and scratchy Astroturf and double as a playscape. Once we got up, the couple asked how the hammock was (answer: surprisingly relaxing for something on the street!) before stepping in themselves. It’s an experience I didn’t expect to have in Hudson Square, an area I tend to think of as a gridlocked on-ramp to the Holland Tunnel trying to remake itself into a new corporate hub.