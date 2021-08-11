On ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Portland-based singer Jimmie Herrod again wows judges: ‘That was perfection’

We’ll find out on Wednesday’s “America’s Got Talent” results show if viewers were as enthusiastic about Jimmie Herrod’s performance as the judges were. While the Portland-based Herrod will have to wait and see if viewers vote to keep him in the competition, his performance on the first live show Tuesday night was a huge hit with the audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.