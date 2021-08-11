Cancel
Portland, OR

On ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Portland-based singer Jimmie Herrod again wows judges: ‘That was perfection’

By Kristi Turnquist
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ll find out on Wednesday’s “America’s Got Talent” results show if viewers were as enthusiastic about Jimmie Herrod’s performance as the judges were. While the Portland-based Herrod will have to wait and see if viewers vote to keep him in the competition, his performance on the first live show Tuesday night was a huge hit with the audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

