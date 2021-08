Looking for a new track that epitomizes underground Techno culture? Then tune into the latest minimal Techno anthem from subduxtion – ‘Ambience’ as part of the Techno Vol 2 Compilation. Backed by the idea of embracing technology as a tool for the manipulation of perspective, subduxtion has been making a name for himself, armed with a discography of impressive releases topping off his image, with several singles, EP’s and remixes, including releasing with some renowned labels like Milligrid Records (US), Zero Signal Records (JP), High-Pressure Systems (UK) and I&W Music (US). Subduxtion’s latest offering transcends from his rich passion for the intricate art of music production and is definitely not one to miss out on.