Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Richland; Vernon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR EASTERN VERNON AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 317 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Viroqua, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near La Farge around 330 PM CDT. Hillsboro around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bartons Corners, Liberty, Highway 80 And County C C, Woodstock, Bloom City, Benders Corners and Yuba. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH