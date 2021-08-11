Severe Weather Statement issued for Darke, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Darke; Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SHELBY AND CENTRAL DARKE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED An additional severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for portions of Shelby County until 445 PM. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for west central Ohio. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.alerts.weather.gov
