Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford Thunderstorms developing into Forsyth County, may also impact northern Davidson and western Guilford Counties through 515 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Enon, or 7 miles west of Winston-Salem, moving east at 15 mph. Other thunderstorms were developing near Rural Hall and Walkertown. HAZARDS...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Huntsville, Lewisville and Summerfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH