Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hardin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN COUNTIES THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 411 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported 7 miles south of Kenton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kenton, Northwood, Mount Victory, Rushsylvania, Ridgeway, Hepburn, Silver Creek, Mentzer, Big Springs and Pfeiffer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH