Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Hamilton, Kearny, Lane, Ness, Scott, Stanton, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Finney; Hamilton; Kearny; Lane; Ness; Scott; Stanton; Trego Brief Landspout Tornadoes Possible At 315 PM CDT/215 PM MDT/, conditions are becoming favorable for the development of landspout tornadoes in and close to a line from extending from Syracuse to Wakeeney. However, at this time it is unknown which if any storm that may develop would produce a landspout. Any landspouts which develop are expected to pose a limited threat. Locations impacted include Scott City, Wakeeney, Syracuse, Dighton, Ransom, Ogallah, Utica, Collyer, Coolidge, Alamota, Kendall, Brownell, Scott State Lake, Modoc, Healy, Friend, Riga, Shields, Grigston and Trego Center. Landspout tornadoes can form with a developing thunderstorm before rain, hail, and even thunder is observed. Landspout tornadoes are not usually associated with a wall cloud and are often difficult to detect with weather radar.