Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Logan, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Logan; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN LOGAN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, WESTERN DELAWARE AND UNION COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported near Bellefontaine, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Delaware, Marysville, Bellefontaine, Powell, Richwood, West Liberty, West Mansfield, Radnor, Ostrander, Rushsylvania, Magnetic Springs, Valley Hi, Zanesfield, Raymond, Delaware State Park, New Jerusalem, Broadway, Warrensburg, Pottersburg and Essex. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH