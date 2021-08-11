Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dutchess, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dutchess; Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ulster County in east central New York Central Dutchess County in east central New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairview, or over Poughkeepsie, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park, Pleasant Valley, Amenia, Highland, Millbrook, Fairview, Red Oaks Mill, Wingdale, Dover Plains, Lloyd, Smithfield, Salt Point, Knapps Corner, South Dover, Lithgow, Hoxie Corner, Elting Corners, Clove Valley and Haviland. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH