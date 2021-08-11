Cancel
Orange County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Orange County through 630 PM EDT At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Middletown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Middletown, Goshen, Howells, Montgomery, Cuddebackville, Otisville, Scotchtown, Mechanicstown, Maybrook, Circleville, Bullville and New Hampton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

