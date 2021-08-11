Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County, Mainland Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County; Mainland Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Collier and northern Mainland Monroe Counties through 500 PM EDT At 417 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud near Loop Road Ee Center, or 19 miles east of Chokoloskee, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chokoloskee, Everglades City, Plantation Island, Loop Road Ee Center and Big Cypress National Preserve. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH