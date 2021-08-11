Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Willowbrook, or near Jersey Village, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Tomball, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, Spring Branch North, Hooks Airport, Westbranch, Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing, Langwood, Willowbrook, Cypress, Greater Inwood, Carverdale, Spring Branch Central, Hidden Valley, northwestern Acres Home, Spring Branch East and Central Northwest. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH