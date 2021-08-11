VHSL clarifies guidance pertaining to non-instructional activities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On Thursday, August 5, 2021, Governor Northam reminded Virginia’s public schools that Virginia law (Bill Tracking – 2021 session > Legislation (virginia.gov)) requires school boards to implement in-person instruction in the 2021-2022 school year in a manner that adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any applicable federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance (Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools | CDC).pcpatriot.com
