St. Louis Cardinals: 2 who have rewarded team’s faith, 1 who hasn’t
The St Louis Cardinals’ staff has held strong in its belief in certain players. Sometimes that pays off, and sometimes it doesn’t. The St. Louis Cardinals have been hovering around the .500 mark for most of the season, and while many fans have been calling for heads to roll in the team’s front office because of the Cardinals’ failure to live up to expectations this season, the Cardinals’ front office and staff has stayed firm in believing in certain players despite doubt among the fans.redbirdrants.com
Comments / 0