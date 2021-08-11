St. Louis Cardinals: 2 who have rewarded team’s faith, 1 who hasn’t

The St Louis Cardinals have struggled on the mound this year, and in turn, they’ve struggled to keep up in the playoff race. Plenty of ink has been spilled about the St. Louis Cardinals amidst a disappointing and extremely tough season. Although they are still alive in the playoff race, the odds are stacked against them returning to October. While there have been many struggles this season, it’s been hard to pinpoint the exact reason why this talented ballclub has failed to produce. On Wednesday night, however, Adam Wainwright gave us the performance of the season and showed us the pathway for the Cardinals to return to their high standards of excellence.