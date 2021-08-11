3 Griffins Players Ready to Push for A Spot in the NHL
The Detroit Red Wings have gained a bit of a reputation for letting their prospects marinate in the American Hockey League (AHL) longer than the average team. Terms like “overripe” are sure to trigger more than a few Red Wings fans. Of course, terms like that were mostly thrown around during the Ken Holland era – an era that came to an end in the Spring of 2019 when the organization hired Steve Yzerman as executive vice president and general manager.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0