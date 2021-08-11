Cancel
Houston, TX

Baby Girl Intubated with COVID Airlifted 150 Miles Due to Hospital Bed Shortage in Houston

By Julie Mazziotta
Parents Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA baby girl intubated with COVID-19 had to be airlifted 150 miles to another hospital with Houston children's hospitals at full capacity. The child, Ava Amira Rivera, has made "an amazing recovery" and is now off of a breathing machine after she was moved to another hospital in Texas, Dr. Dominic Lucia, a pediatric emergency physician and chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center – Temple, told CNN.

