Baby Girl Intubated with COVID Airlifted 150 Miles Due to Hospital Bed Shortage in Houston

While it is still rare for children to get a critical case of COVID, it is happening, especially during the surge in the Delta variant. We are seeing an all too real example of that today as an 11-month-old girl from the Houston, Texas area had to be airlifted 150 miles away to Temple, Texas (watch above) due to a lack of pediatric ICU beds. Patricia Darnauer, the administrator for LBJ Hospital said, “She needed to be intubated immediately because she was having seizures… We looked at all five major pediatric hospital groups and none [had beds] available.”