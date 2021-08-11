Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas’ Best Kept Secret – Tour the USS Razorback Submarine

By Mario Garcia
 6 days ago
Have you ever wanted to know what it's like inside a submarine? Look no further than the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum in North Little Rock. Visitors from all over the U.S. and overseas have come to tour the USS Razorback, since its opening in May of 2005. The USS Razorback was anchored in Tokyo Bay during Japan's surrender, ending World War II. The submarine is one of two floating Naval vessels including the tugboat Hoga, a designated National Historic Landmark that represented its moment in time during World War II. Hoga is currently undergoing renovations and only the main deck is open for self-guided tours.

