Call to Action: Why Southern States Should Follow Virginia’s Footsteps on Voting Rights

Virginia has gone from 49th to 12th in the nation for voting access. It’s time more states, particularly in the South, act intentionally to pass voting rights legislation. The first time I truly felt the power of my vote was the day I cast my ballot for President Barack Obama. There are no words to explain the pride and hope I felt when I took my son with me to vote for our country’s first Black president. Voting in that booth, under my son’s eager, excited gaze, the possibilities for his and my future felt infinite.