2022 COPO Camaro Burns More Gas, Skips Electrification

By Steven Symes
Posted by 
Motorious
Motorious
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJOWW_0bOoST1N00

This is a huge departure from what Ford’s been doing…

After Ford revealed the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 last year, an all-electric drag car set to wow the crowds, some were anticipating GM would fire back with an all-electric COPO Camaro. Well, Chevrolet Performance has struck back, only it eschewed electrification and instead went for internal combustion in a big way.

Watch a '69 COPO Camaro race a '72 Buick GS Stage 1 here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0HDX_0bOoST1N00

When we say big, we mean big. Chevrolet Performance is offering a 572ci Big Block V8 which the company says “channels the spirit of the original 1969 COPO Camaro.” The engine is built for the stress of competitive racing, boasting a cast-iron block with four-bolt main caps, aluminum cylinder heads, forged steel crank, forged steel connecting rods, plus forged aluminum pistons. We can’t wait to see what teams can do with this setup. Even better, the base price for the 2022 COPO Camaro with the 572 V8 is just $105,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRKli_0bOoST1N00
photo credit: Chevrolet

Also being offered for the 2022 COPO Camaro are two LSX-based Small Block V8s. One is a supercharged 350ci V8 producing 580-hp as rated by NHRA. The alternative is a naturally-aspirated 427ci V8 with 470-hp on tap.

No matter which engine you choose, all 2022 COPO Camaros use an ATI Racing Products TH400 3-speed automatic transmission. A carbon-fiber hood and wheelie bars are also standard. There are a long list of options available through Chevrolet Performance, like a parachute, dual batteries, or trunk-mounted weight box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnxCJ_0bOoST1N00
photo credit: Chevrolet

It should go without saying these COPO Camaros aren’t street legal. However, you can use them to compete in NHRA Stock and Super Stock. They’re available through Chevrolet Performance as a part.

One more thing: the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 set a quarter-mile record for all-electric racers in July. It polished off the quarter mile in 8.128 seconds at 171.97 mph. We’re sure the 2022 COPO Camaro will be able to turn out that kind of a run in its sleep. The all-electric Ford costs $130,000 base. In other words, the new COPO Camaro boasts far superior performance, especially for the money.

Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/
#Copo #Electrification #Camaros #Chevy Camaro #Ati #Copo #Gm #Chevrolet Performance #Buick #572ci Big Block V8 #Lsx #Small Block V8s #Nhra Stock #Super Stock
