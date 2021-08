Holmes (4-2) earned the win in relief Monday at Kansas City despite giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk across one inning. Holmes pitched the 10th inning and quickly found himself with runners on the corners with one out, a situation he couldn't close out, as he gave up back-to-back sac flies to Jarrod Dyson and Hanser Alberto. Holmes limited the damage and took advantage of the fact that the Yankees scored three runs in the 11th to come away with the win, though. He owns a 2.16 ERA and a 7:1 K:BB across 8.1 innings since being acquired by the Yankees in late July.