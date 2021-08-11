Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Contract awarded for new Huntsville federal courthouse, work starts in 2022

By Lee Roop
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
The federal government has awarded a $79.8 million contract for construction of Huntsville’s new federal courthouse with plans to start work in spring 2022. The 123,000-square-foot courthouse would be complete and open 30 months after construction starts, according to the plan. It will be located on a 5-acre site at the corner of Lowe Avenue and Gallatin Street and built by Alabama-based construction company Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC.

