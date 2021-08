Nestor Cortes just keeps getting it done. Even though he only returned to the Yankees as a non-roster invitee in spring training and was stuck in Scranton until late May, he’s emerged as a surprisingly steady force. Forced into the rotation due to various injury and COVID woes, Cortes has a 2.73 ERA across six starts since the beginning of July and came up with another pivotal outing on Sunday, leading the Yankees to another win over the White Sox, 5-3.