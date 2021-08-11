Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani's Real-Life Bond Is as Cute as Their Onscreen One

By Kelsie Gibson
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that we're obsessed with the cast of Never Have I Ever. When they're not showing off their incredible chemistry on screen, they are sharing adorable glimpses of their bond on social media. Most recently, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani — who play cousins Devi Vishwakumar and Kamala Nandiwadal on the Netflix series — teamed up for a Bollywood-style dance video set to the tune of Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani's "Sheila Ki Jawani," and to say it's epic would be an understatement. After watching their fun video, it got us scrolling through their Instagrams for even more cute moments from the pair. As we patiently wait for Netflix to renew the series for season three, see some of their best friendship moments ahead.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richa Moorjani
Person
Sunidhi Chauhan
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Person
Vishal Dadlani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Netflix Series#Bollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DancePopSugar

Never Have I Ever's Kamala and Devi Have Nothing on Their Real-Life Actors' Dance Moves

Never Have I Ever season two has given us countless reasons to love Devi and her family, but Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi Vishwakumar) and her onscreen cousin Richa Moorjani (Kamala Nandiwadal) are 10 times cooler in real life. On Aug. 5, the costars released a Bollywood-style dance video to the tune of Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani's "Sheila Ki Jawani," aka one of the best feel good dance songs out there. "My baby giraffe self learned her first choreographed dance thanks to @richamoorjani 🦒🤪," Ramakrishnan captioned an Instagram post with clips from the video.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Who Was Going to Tell Me Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's TikTok Is Filled With Badass Makeup?

Never Have I Ever's Devi Vishwakumar isn't exactly the most put-together high schooler on the planet, but off screen, the actress who plays her, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is crushing it on TikTok with her sunny sense of style, impressive dance moves, and badass makeup looks. In her Netflix show, Ramakrishnan's makeup is subtle, but her 3.1 million TikTok followers know that acting isn't the only art she's perfected.
Weight LossPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ News: Mykelti Reveals Baby Avalon Has Lost Weight

Alarming Sister Wives news has surfaced as Mykelti took to Instagram a week ago to reveal baby Avalon has lost weight. Is something wrong with Christine and Kody Brown’s granddaughter? Why is she losing weight? Fortunately, the new mother recognized how alarming her update was for Sister Wives fans. So, she proceeded to offer more information in the comments.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Is 'CODA' Based on a Real-Life Family? It's Actually a Remake

Apple TV Plus's CODA is a heartfelt drama about Ruby, a high school senior who is the only hearing person in her family. As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is responsible for a lot at a young age. On top of her regular high school work, she also helps the family on their fishing boat and interprets for her parents and brother.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says He Has “Never Ever” Worked With Someone Who Made Him Laugh Harder Than Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ last month and sees Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Not only do Johnson and Blunt have a lot of fun together onscreen, but their real-life chemistry has made for a delightful press tour. In fact, it was recently announced that the dynamic duo would be re-teaming for a movie about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. In honor of Johnson's and Blunt's fun times, The Rock recently took to Instagram to say he's never worked with anyone who made him laugh harder. We hope Kevin Hart isn't too hurt by this news!
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga's dog walker is homeless months after living out of van, asks public for financial support

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing. On February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy