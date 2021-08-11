Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani's Real-Life Bond Is as Cute as Their Onscreen One

It's no secret that we're obsessed with the cast of Never Have I Ever. When they're not showing off their incredible chemistry on screen, they are sharing adorable glimpses of their bond on social media. Most recently, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani — who play cousins Devi Vishwakumar and Kamala Nandiwadal on the Netflix series — teamed up for a Bollywood-style dance video set to the tune of Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani's "Sheila Ki Jawani," and to say it's epic would be an understatement. After watching their fun video, it got us scrolling through their Instagrams for even more cute moments from the pair. As we patiently wait for Netflix to renew the series for season three, see some of their best friendship moments ahead.