Battered FF child dies

The Fergus Falls boy, now identified as Mason Weston, 11, who was severely beaten in a July 29 incident has died. Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldein said on Wednesday that charges have now been upgraded in the case to second-degree murder, as well as one count of first-degree manslaughter and another of second-degree manslaughter.

Eldein responded to the new upgraded charges, “Obviously the child suffered severe significant trauma, and so there was always a concern that this might be the result.”

The charges stem from an incident that police say unfolded on July 29, when Fergus Falls police responded to the 1100 block of South Mill Street on a report of a child that had sustained a head injury.

According to court records, officers were met by Reggie Bethel, 56, at the front door. Bethel stated that the boy was cleaning up dog urine and feces on the floor when he slipped and fell backward. Bethel claimed that he then attempted to pick him up and they both fell two more times.

The officers observed the boy lying on the couch and found him to be unresponsive. They observed a fresh laceration under his chin, abrasions to his forehead, right eye and ear, and bruising to his left eye and cheek. In addition, court records say they observed a large patch of blood on his shirt and a large contusion on the right side of his head.

Other officers arrived to assist and the boy was transported to Lake Region Healthcare. An investigator learned that the attending physician reported that the injuries to the boy

were not consistent with the information they received from Bethel. The doctor indicated that the injuries were nonaccidental and caused significant trauma to the child.

Due to the child’s significant injuries, the boy was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center

in Fargo where it was learned that he suffered from a traumatic brain injury with acute subdural hemorrhage and intracranial pressure.

Law enforcement interviewed the boy’s mother, who initially reported a similar account but then changed her story, stating she had lied earlier. The mother stated that Bethel had banged the boy’s head on the floor and wall, explaining that it was a common occurrence and a form of discipline. The police were also told that the boy’s mother had heard Bethel bang the boy’s head on the floor three times in a row, yelling and swearing at the boy during the banging and then Bethel allegedly told the child that he needed to wake up and that he was sorry.

Documents indicate the victim and his mother had been living with Bethel since November 2020.

Bethel later met with detectives while in custody and admitted that he got

frustrated and angry and grabbed the boy by both sides of his head and hit his head against

the wall. He said it was two or three times near the kitchen and dining room and two times near the master bedroom. He then admitted to lying about his initial statement, stating that he was scared. Bethel admitted that he also kicked the boy while he was on the floor and told detectives that the boy never attacked him in any way.

On Aug. 7 the boy died as a result of his injuries. An autopsy conducted by University of North Dakota forensic pathology medical examiner, Susan Roe, concluded the boy died as a result of homicide as a battered child.

Bethel made an appearance in court twice on Wednesday, the first at 11 a.m. and again at 3:15 p.m. for a bail hearing in Otter Tail County District Court to be arraigned on the upgraded charges. The first hearing was rescheduled due to Bethel’s public defender not being available, and the fill-in public defender not having a chance to review the amended complaint.

Bethel is being held at the Otter Tail County Jail. Bethel’s bail was reset due to the upgraded charges and is now $750,000 cash or bond without conditions, $500,000 bond or $50,000 cash with conditions. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.