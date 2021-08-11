Want to Make Your Own Sweater This Fall? Here Are 10 Awesome Knitting Kits For Beginners

After Tom Daley went viral for his amazing knitting during the Olympics — can I please buy this cardigan? — we've had a sudden urge to pick up some needles and create something soft and cozy ourselves. Handmade scarves, headbands, and blankets — it all sounds great! If you want to dive into the world of knitting, there are plenty of easy kits to help you get started. Many of these include knitting needles, yarn, patterns, and either written or video instructions so you can become a pro in no time. Who knows? Maybe the 2024 Olympics will have a knitting category you can enter! Either way, you'll gain valuable skills, tap into your creative side, and make something to cherish, which is basically the same as winning a gold medal. Check out a few of our favorite beginner knitting kits in the slides ahead.