Should student loan debt be wiped out? One would say yes, and the other would say no. My answer is yes, so let me explain. If the federal government can give businesses all across the nation free money to pay their employees and let those businesses keep their profits, then maybe the government should forgive student loan debt, too. Under the Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress, businesses kept their employees on the payroll. Remember, that program ends next month, and I wonder if there will be any layoffs.