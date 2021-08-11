Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Loop Hero is Coming to Switch in 2021

By Brandon Orselli
nichegamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Devolver Digital and developer Four Quarters have announced Loop Hero is coming to Switch in 2021. While Loop Hero is coming to Switch, the game was originally released on Windows PC (via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store). In case you missed it, you can find our review here. We recommend it!

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loop Hero#Coming To Switch#Devolver Digital#The Humble Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Where’s Samantha? coming to Nintendo Switch this month

ROKiT Games and developer Respect Studios have announced that their whimsical 2D puzzle platformer Where’s Samantha? will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on 19th August. Follow a friendly swatch of fabric on a journey through deviously designed puzzles to find where Samantha has gone. George and Samantha are two adorable...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Monster Train: First Class coming to Nintendo Switch

Monster Train: First Class is finally arriving on Nintendo Switch after a successful run on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Monster Train, the popular roguelike deck-building card battler, is coming to Nintendo Switch. The Switch version of The Shiny Shoe game contains the complete basic game and The Last Divinity DLC. Plus, players can expect extra cards, units, and gameplay elements included in several free updates since the game’s initial release.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Photography Adventure TOEM Coming To Nintendo Switch

Something We Made has announced that its debut game TOEM is coming to Nintendo Switch, news that was shared in this week’s Indie World showcase. In this hand-drawn adventure game, you will have the chance to set out on a delightful expedition on which you must use your photographic eye to uncover the game’s mysteries.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Chucklefish’s Eastward comes to Switch this September

Eastward, a charming adventure title from Shanghai developer Pixpil, will come to Nintendo Switch this September. The release was announced at Wednesday’s Nintendo Indie World showcase. Eastward was originally announced in 2018 and is planned for Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac. The game takes place in a fantasy world where...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Art Of Rally Comes To Xbox & Switch On August 12th

Funselektor Labs Inc. Revealed this week they will be releasing Art Of Rally both on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch. If you're not already familiar with the game, this is a snug and tight racing game that, in it's own style, meshes both complex and realistic driving mechanics together while offering a soothing, minimalist aesthetic to racing. Mixing them together has created a much more stylised experience that harkens back to the golden age of rally car racing. The game has been out on PC for nearly a year, and now it will be coming to consoles this week. We got the latest trailer for you here showing off how the game will look when it arrives, along with a bit of info on the game itself. A PlayStation version is still being planned for later this year.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Darksiders 3 is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Darksiders 3, the furious hack and slash from THQ Nordic, is about to bring hell to the Nintendo Switch. After something of a wait, the third in the Darksiders franchise is due to bring Fury from the big screen onto Nintendo’s own handheld hybrid later this year. THQ Nordic has just announced that this hack and slash will cut a swathe of destruction on the Nintendo Switch come 20 September. Players will be able to pick up this title in both digital and retail stores including the base game, as well as the Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC, all of which will come in at an SRP of EUR 39.99 | USD 39.99 | £ 34.99.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Launches on Nintendo Switch this Fall

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is now coming to Nintendo Switch this October 5th. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes for Nintendo Switch also includes the following previously released DLC packs:. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Super Pack: Get ready for brick-smashing action with more Super Heroes and Super Villains, plus new vehicles and...
Retailvooks.net

Darksiders III coming to the Switch on September 30th

We’ve had to wait just a little while, but Darksiders III is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. Initially released in 2018, the third instalment takes place back on Earth chronologically before the first two. You take control of Fury, in what they still call a hack-n-slash but also...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Darksiders III Is Coming To Switch, And It Launches Next Month

Darksiders III is finally headed to Nintendo Switch next month, THQ Nordic has announced. After initially launching for PS4 and Xbox One back in November 2018, the game – a sequel to Darksiders II – will launch on Nintendo's platform on 30th September 2021. On top of the digital edition, it's also being treated to a physical release, arriving in select retail stores on the same day.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Open world puzzle game Akurra coming to Switch

The open world puzzle game Akurra is coming to Switch, developer Jason Newman has announced. It’s targeting a release in late 2022. Here’s some information about the game plus a trailer:. Akurra is an open world puzzle game inspired by games like Chip’s Challenge, Star Tropics, Sokoban, and Zelda. You...
Video Gameshorrorgeeklife.com

Game Trailer: ‘Loop Hero’ Set For Nintendo Switch Release

Developers FourQuarters and publisher Devolver Digital have released a new trailer for the launch of Loop Hero on the Nintendo Switch. Released in March on PC, FourQuarters reported in June that over 800,000 players had picked up the game on Steam alone, where a playable demo has been available since February. The game is also available on the Epic Store, GOG and Humble Store.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Space Base-Building Astroneer Is Finally Coming To Switch

Astroneer is a lot like that Matt Damon movie, The Martian, except instead of Matt Damon, it's you, and instead of potatoes, it's... building a base, exploring the alien wilds, and uncovering long-lost extraterrestrial secrets. It's not really a lot like The Martian, then. Except for being set in space.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Accessories for Shin Megami Tensei V Switch are coming

The latest episode in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise isn’t the only thing hitting store shelves in Japan on November 11, 2021. Atlus teased a lot about it Shin Megami Tensei V accessories for the Nintendo Switch, all of which will be available on the title’s release day. [Thanks, Den Faminiko Gamer!]
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Splitgate Could Be Coming to Nintendo Switch & Mobile in Future

Splitgate is making big waves online right now, and its popularity will only increase if it comes to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Right now, it seems like everyone is talking about Splitgate. The Halo meets Portal shooter is free-to-play and bringing in new fans by the thousands. Recently, fans...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Metal Slug Tactics Coming to Switch, Releases in 2022

Metal Slug Tactics, a tactical RPG take on the beloved shoot ’em up series, arrives in 2022. Along with PC via Steam, it will also release for the Nintendo Switch. Dotemu and Leikir Studio also showcased some new gameplay, which sees the game’s Sync mechanic along with a fight against the Aeshi Nero boss.
Video GamesNME

‘Bomb Rush Cyberfunk’ coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – the Jet Set Radio inspired skating adventure from Team Reptile – is coming to Nintendo Switch as a timed exclusive. During Nintendo’s Indie World Stream, developers announced this afternoon that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be a Nintendo exclusive when it launches next year, sometime in 2022.
Video GamesGematsu

Gang Beasts coming to Switch in September

Boneloaf will release Gang Beasts for Switch via Nintendo eShop in September for $29.99 / €29,99 / £24.99, followed by a physical edition on December 7, the developer announced. The physical edition will be published by Skybound Games and include a randomized and exclusive collectible sticker sheet. The Switch version...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Necrobarista: Final Pour Comes to Switch Today

Sometimes you just want to grab a cup of joe and get the latest gossip. But in Necrobarista: Final Pour, you do so while caught between life and death. Final Pour is the definitive edition of Necrobarista, which released back in 2019. Developed by Route 59 and published by Coconut Island Games, it’s a striking story with memorable characters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy