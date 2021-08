The debate over whether Florida school districts may mandate masks for in-person students continued to escalate, with the president of the United States taking the side of school officials who are defying the governor’s orders. The increasingly political argument, which has grabbed national attention, hits another inflection point on Tuesday when the State Board of Education — which has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — has scheduled a conference call to discuss what to do about the districts that aren’t following the state’s “parent choice” philosophy. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.