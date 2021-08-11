Quentin Tarantino Vowed Never to Give His Mother Any of His Money After She Said Something Mean About His Writing

Be careful what you say to your kids. They remember. They learn. And sometimes, they hold grudges. Case in point: Writer/director Quentin Tarantino. For decades, Tarantino has been one of the most acclaimed and successful auteurs in all of Hollywood. He’s made millions and millions of dollars. And he’s never shared any of it with his mother. Why? Because when he was very little, she said some unkind stuff about his writing, and he never forgot.