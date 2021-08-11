Cancel
Quentin Tarantino Vowed Never to Give His Mother Any of His Money After She Said Something Mean About His Writing

Be careful what you say to your kids. They remember. They learn. And sometimes, they hold grudges. Case in point: Writer/director Quentin Tarantino. For decades, Tarantino has been one of the most acclaimed and successful auteurs in all of Hollywood. He’s made millions and millions of dollars. And he’s never shared any of it with his mother. Why? Because when he was very little, she said some unkind stuff about his writing, and he never forgot.

CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Quentin Tarantino On Cutting His Mom Out Financially: 'There Are Consequences For Your Words'

Quentin Tarantino has made millions from directing, producing and writing films, but none of it has gone to his mother. The Oscar-winning filmmaker, 58, revealed on "Billions" co-creator Brian Koppelman's "The Moment" podcast that he vowed as a child to never share his fortune with his mother, Connie Zastoupil, if he finds success after she allegedly discouraged his writing career.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Quentin Tarantino Never Gave His Mom Money Because She Mocked His Movie-Making Dreams

He's a filmmaker hailed as being one of the best in the business, but not everyone supported Quentin Tarantino's entertainment aspirations. His films have become classics as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and several of his other masterpieces continue to be lauded, but recently, Tarantino revealed that when he was younger, his mother mocked his dreams.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Why Quentin Tarantino has never given his mom ‘a penny’ of his fortune

When Quentin Tarantino was a 12-year-old aspiring filmmaker, he vowed to never share his fortune with his mother. The Academy Award-winning movie director and screenwriter stuck to his promise. Connie Zastoupil has never reaped the benefits of his success. Tarantino, 58, explained the backstory on a recent episode of “The...
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Quentin Tarantino’s mom shrugs off criticism she dissed his ‘little writing career’

Quentin Tarantino’s mother isn’t going to play this game. The filmmaker spoke in depth recently about his childhood on the podcast “The Moment With Brian Koppelman” — and by in-depth, we’re talking about almost a half an hour breaking down his school life in detail from ages 8-11. Basically, he didn’t care about a lot of his schoolwork, but he was good at reading, writing and history.
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Quentin reveals he vowed to never share money with mom

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): The Academy Award-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently disclosed that as a kid he vowed to never share a penny of his movie-making fortune with his mother because she allegedly did not support his film career. According to Page Six, Quentin appeared in an interview with...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘bitching’ mom defends his right to deny her his riches

Once upon a dime in Hollywood, a mother defended her inglorious bastard of a son. Quentin Tarantino recently revealed that from dusk til dawn he’s kept a childhood promise to never share a cent of his earnings with his mother because of a single comment she made bashing his writing career. Now, she’s responded, and it would appear she has a natural born maternal instinct to defend him and his refusal to share his killer Hollywood profits.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Quentin Tarantino won’t give his mother a ‘penny’ over childhood insult

A new interview with Quentin Tarantino has revealed that his characters’ penchants for long-term grudges are actually inspired by the creator himself. Tarantino spoke on how his mother struggled with his academic “non-abilities” on the Apple podcast, The Moment, and how she didn’t support his affinity for script writing – particularly because he would do it during class.
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Quentin Tarantino’s Tribute To Late EMI Music Exec Pat Lucas; She Took Chance On Him & OK’d Use Of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Tune That Launched His Career

EXCLUSIVE: Pat Lucas, the former EMI Music executive who was a longtime friend to filmmakers she licensed songs to for their films, has died after a long battle with cancer. She passed away last Monday. While I wait to get more details from her distraught family, Quentin Tarantino asked to memorialize Lucas and express his forever gratitude to her taking a chance on an unproven filmmaker and granting rights to the Stealers Wheel song “Stuck in the Middle with You“ for use in his directorial debut Reservoir Dogs. Tarantino suggests you cannot hear that song even now and not think of Michael...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

What Rachel Nickell's son has said about his mother's case

Rachel Nickell's murder is currently being revisited in Channel 4's new true crime drama Deceit. Set months after the attack, which occurred on Wimbledon Common in 1992, the series' focus is very intentionally on the police investigation that followed rather than depicting the crime itself. Rachel Nickell's son, Alex Hanscombe,...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

LPBW fans slam Amy Roloff for her ‘crooked’ wedding project

Little People, Big World fans have spoken and they aren’t exactly impressed with Amy Roloff’s wood-burning skills. With less than two weeks until they tie the knot, Amy and Chris have been getting “all hands on deck” to complete their last-minute wedding planning. Amy recently shared pics from a woodworking...

