It’s only been a month since she got hitched to Blake Shelton, but there’s No Doubt that Gwen Stefani is fully embracing the country life in Oklahoma with her new hubby. “She’s changing everything for him,” dishes a pal, who says the songstress, 51, has happily swapped her high-fashion sophistication for Blake’s dressed-down sensibilities. (And how! Stefani stepped out in Los Angeles on July 31 rocking a pair of customized Vans emblazoned with her hubby's face on them.)