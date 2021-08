My daughter Alice and my 7-year-old granddaughter Mabel have been visiting recently from Estes Park, Colo. “Mabel,” I asked, “Have you ever been on a golf course?” Mabel answered no, and did not seem terribly interested — but agreed to have a look with me last Sunday, Aug. 9. Before we ventured to the course we three did a polar plunge, jumped in the ocean, at Navarro Beach. There is something about plunging in cold water that jolts you awake. Improves your golf game? I don’t know for sure, but around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, my daughter and granddaughter and I jumped in a couple of golf carts and began Mabel’s first golf course tour.