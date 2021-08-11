Cancel
For Associations, Virtual Events Prove to be a Viable Option During COVID-19; However, Traditional Challenges of Understaffing, Revenue Generation Remain

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today unveiled the findings of its 10th annual "Association Communications Benchmarking Report." The report analyzes survey data from senior staff members at North American trade associations, professional societies and association management companies, providing an inside look at how associations are navigating the impacts of COVID-19 on member engagement and communications, live and virtual events, staffing and the generation of non-dues revenue. The survey, which was fielded on March 30, 2021 and closed April 30, 2021, was completed by nearly 500 association executives.

