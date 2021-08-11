For Associations, Virtual Events Prove to be a Viable Option During COVID-19; However, Traditional Challenges of Understaffing, Revenue Generation Remain

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Mercator Advisory Group has released a new primary research report titled 2021 U.S. North American PaymentsInsights: Subscriptions, Bill Pay, and Consumer Fraud Experience, summarizing findings from the North American PaymentsInsights survey of 3,001 U.S-based adults. The report aims to highlight the key findings from the survey as they relate to consumer experience with subscriptions, bill pay, and fraud. The report brings together various aspects of how U.S. consumers interact with the payments ecosystem to pay for subscriptions and recurring bills, as well as their experiences with fraud in the past year. The report highlights consumers’ experience and attitudes towards various fraud events, which have seen increased relevance with the radical expansion of card-not-present transactions during the pandemic. Readers are presented with summary findings regarding consumer behaviors and inclinations, as they vary across different demographic cohorts of consumers.