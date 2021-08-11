Tulsa Public Schools host special meeting to discuss COVID safety measures

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss COVID-19 safety measures.

The board and staff members will discuss possible litigation against the district for not creating a mask mandate. They will also discuss possible litigation by the school district against Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt regarding restrictions imposed by Oklahoma Senate Bill 658.

That meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

A school district in Oklahoma City has implemented a mandatory mask mandate, defying Bill 658.

©2021 Cox Media Group