When I say I’ve been waiting years for this game–I mean it. The first time I saw Garden Story was late 2019 when developer Picogram announced they’d be partnering with Rose City Games, who would publish the title. I’m a massive fan of these types of games that combine the action-adventure of Legend of Zelda with the foraging and quests of Stardew Valley. Plus everyone is a fruit, vegetable, or other adorable critter. These are my thoughts after playing a few hours of the game and reaching the second area.