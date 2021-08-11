Rockets' Rookie Josh Christopher Reacts To His Old Tweets Hating On Steph Curry Surfacing: "I Was 14... And A Die Hard Bron Fan This Is Crazy"

Being an NBA rookie in today's world is not easy. With social media evolving the way it has, players that enter the NBA for the first time have their newfound fame become a reason to scour through their past on social media to find a reason to embarrass them. Players like LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Jayson Tatum have been innocently made fun of for their activity on social media before they became famous for joining an NBA team. The same thing happened to 2021 rookie Josh Christopher recently. The NBA Twitter world found some of his old Tweets and brought it to light for the rest of the world.