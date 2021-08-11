Late School of Rock Actor Kevin Clark Suggested Film's Ending, Co-Star Says
Watch: Kevin Clark From "School of Rock" Passed Away at Age 32. School of Rock may have rocked as much as it did partially thanks to late actor Kevin Clark. Rivkah Reyes, who played school band bassist Katie, says Clark, who played drummer Freddy and was killed in a traffic accident earlier this year, suggested at a table read a possible conclusion for the 2003 Jack Black comedy film's main plot line. And ultimately, that's how it rolled.www.eonline.com
