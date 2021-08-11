Late School of Rock Actor Kevin Clark Suggested Film's Ending, Co-Star Says

“School of Rock” was the brainchild of director Richard Linklater and screenwriter Mike White, but it turns out the movie’s development owes a lot to cast member Kevin Clark. The young performer starred in the comedy as drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones. “School of Rock” star Rivkah Reyes revealed this week (via NME) that Clark came up with the movie’s ending on set when the film’s creative team realized what they were planning just wasn’t working. Reyes starred in the film as bassist Katie. “The ending wasn’t landing,” Reyes said. “We tried one version of it where we win [the Battle...