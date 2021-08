Do you use your Apple account to sign in to third-party apps, websites, and services using the excellent “Sign in with Apple” feature? If so, you might want to view all the apps that have access to your Apple ID information and manage them. You can easily manage and view the apps using Sign in with Apple from any device by using the Apple ID website, meaning you can make these changes using any Mac, iPhone, iPad, Windows PC, Android, Chromebook, Linux machine, or otherwise.